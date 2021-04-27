Czechia eases certain COVID restrictions from 3 May

The new measures concern beauty salons, schools, sports, and cultural activities

On 26 April, the government of the Czech Republic announced that certain COVID restrictions will be relaxed from 3 May. More specifically, hairdressers, beauty salons, schools, sports, and cultural activities in certain parts of the country will be able to resume, under several conditions.

Beauty salons

From Monday, beauty salons as well as animal care services will begin operating throughout Czechia once again. However, it must be noted that both staff and clients will have to follow certain safety rules and guidelines. First, each member of staff will have to work with only one client at a time.

In addition to this, social distancing must still take place, with customers and clients having a distance of 2 metres between them. Lastly, all clients must either be fully vaccinated, have a negative COVID test or proof of having had the virus in the last 90 days.

Changes apply to Karlovy Vary, Králové Hradecky and Pilsen regions

Students in Karlovy Vary, Králové Hradecky and Pilsen regions will be able to return to school from 3 May. In a press release, the government explained that the new measures will only affect “pupils of lower levels of six-year and eight-year grammar schools, pupils in the first four years of the conservatory’s eight-year educational program and pupils of the second level of primary school.”

In addition to this, students will also be allowed to participate in sports. What is more, outdoor sports training for athletes under 18 will also be permitted in the aforementioned regions.

Nevertheless, groups must not exceed twenty and athletes will not be allowed to use indoor areas such as changing rooms. They must also present a negative COVID test, proof of full vaccination or having had the virus.

Museums, galleries, and castles as well as other historical or cultural sites will be open for individual tours in these regions. Of course, visitors will still be required to wear masks.