Athens revitalises its “urban lung” with EUR 1.5 million project
The “Lycabettus Programme” will enliven one of the capital’s abandoned hills
It is given by the European Parliament for outstanding achievements in several fields
Achieving net emission reductions while balancing between market concerns and social needs
This news comes days before UNESCO was set to place the lagoon on its endangered sites list
Multi-layered showcase that illustrates several good practices from the municipal world
Its motto is “The arts travel to the monuments of Crete…”
The Mayor asked unvaccinated visitors not to attend the annual event as the Lithuanian port city recorded the country’s highest infection rate
One of Europe’s most expensive cultural projects finds itself between the push and pull of post-colonialism, post-soviet sentiment and contemporary art
The need for open, free public spaces was made clear by the pandemic and the city is answering accordingly
Individuals with creative ideas in the field of tourism are encouraged to apply by 5 August
Four special ramps ensure that people with limited mobility can independently enter the sea
Kesselbambule and Fridays for Future want to appeal for more decisive climate action
The “Lycabettus Programme” will enliven one of the capital’s abandoned hills
Renewable energy will be produced on-site and it will power the entire facility
This will improve health, reduce stress, and positively impact the environment
Every year, around 27,000 people in Czechia die from oncological diseases
The prototype garbage truck premiered in Krems an der Donau and it cost four times as much as a normal one
Several EU member states outperform the US in digital adoption efforts
Mobile houses provide help and leisure opportunities for the elderly in the French department
A collaboration between the Government of the Valencian region and the University of Alicante
It was officially opened by Her Majesty the Queen of the Netherlands on 15 July
Despite being emptied several times a day, some bins attract excessive amounts of waste
Summer in one’s own city can be an exciting adventure, too
The PCT rule (recovered, vaccinated, tested) for attending public events and rallies will be in place until at least 1 August
This will improve health, reduce stress, and positively impact the environment
Every year, around 27,000 people in Czechia die from oncological diseases
Its motto is “The arts travel to the monuments of Crete…”
The new course will help people with their post-pandemic anxieties
Senator Dirk Behrendt and Ina Rosenthal spoke out against homophobia, emphasising the precarious position of LGBTQI people with disabilities